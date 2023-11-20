Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: PM Modi addresses rally in Pali

With the Rajasthan state Assembly elections round the corner, Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that around 88 per cent, or 176 out of 200, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting the Rajasthan Assembly elections are crorepatis, according to an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all 1,875 candidates. Congress had 84 per cent, or 167, crorepati candidates, while AAP’s count stood at 34 per cent, or 29 candidates. Meanwhile, 31 per cent of BJP’s candidates had a criminal case against them. It was followed by Congress with 24 per cent and AAP with 21 per cent. Around 17 per cent or 326 candidates of all 1,875 candidates have declared criminal cases.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the party's war room in Jaipur on Sunday here to oversee its preparations for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. Gandhi interacted with the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Central War Room Chairman Shashikant Senthil, Co-Chairman Lokesh Sharma, Jaswant Gurjar and Arvind Kumar. Discussions revolved around ongoing activities and future electoral strategies.
BJP releases "Sankalp Patra", the party's manifesto for Rajasthan to counter Congress' seven guarantees ahead of polls. BJP's manifesto includes a big focus on investigating corruption, investment in tourism sector, and job creation. BJP has also promised to grant Rs 12,000 annually under the PM Samman Kisan Nidhi (up from Rs 6,000). It is speculate that the central government may make this a nationwide promise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rajasthan will play a key role in taking India forward in the 21st century: PM Modi
VIDEO | "Rajasthan will play a key role in taking India forward in the 21st century. That's why a government that gives importance to development is needed in Rajasthan," says PM @narendramodi at a public meeting in Pali, Rajasthan.
Congress kept sleeping for 5 years. They did not fulfil even one promise: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
CM Ashok Gehlot to hold rally in Alwar, Kherli (Kathumar), Bharatpur, and Baharawanda
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address "Congress Guarantee Rally" today in Alwar, Kherli (Kathumar), Bharatpur, and Baharawanda today, ahead of state Assembly polls
Union Minister Smriti Irani to address rally in Shahpura and Bandikui today
Union Minister Smriti Irani will address a rally in Shahura, in Jaipur district, and Bandikui, in Dausa district today, ahead of Rajasthan state Assembly polls.
BJP doesn't speak on what Congress did for the Dalits, tribals, youths & farmers in the last 5yrs: CM Gehlot
VIDEO | "Their (BJP) leaders - PM Modi, Amit Shah, the Union minister, Yogi Adityanath, and CMs of Assam and Uttarakhand - are talking about the same thing. Why don't they hold debates on what we (Congress) did for the Dalits, tribals, youths and farmers in the last 5 years in…
Centre needs to bring down the excise duty: CM Ashok Gehlot ahead of Rajasthan polls
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi to address 2 rallies today in Bikaner.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address "Congress Guarantee Rally" today at Anupgarh and Hanumangarh in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.
BJP Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore to hold 3 rallies today
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijay Sankalp Sabha programme will take place in Beswa, Churu, and Sardarshahar today. The rallie will be led by Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, Rajendra Rathore.
88% BJP, 84% Congress, 34% AAP candidates crorepatis; 17% of all candidates declared criminal cases: Report
