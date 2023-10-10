Complaints on C-Vigil to be resolved in 100 minutes: Raj electoral officer

The general public can use the 'C-Vigil' (Citizen Vigilance) app to take effective action on violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan, Praveen Gupta said.

He said that any complaint related to the Model Code of Conduct on this app will be resolved in just 100 minutes.

The chief electoral officer said that till now, strict action could not be taken on complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct due to lack of sufficient evidence. But now, through this app, it will be possible to take action within the stipulated time on complaints received through the Fast Track Complaint Receipt and Resolution System.

He said anyone can download the Android-based C-Vigil app on a mobile phone, and this application can be used only in those states where the election process is going on.

Gupta said people should take a photo or make a 2-minute video briefly describing the activities that violate the Model Code of Conduct.

'C-VIGIL' allows any person to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The general public can send information about incidents of misconduct using this app.

Voting for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 23 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.