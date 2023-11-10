Focused on inflation, unemployment, and reducing wealth gap: CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a rally in Neem Ka Thana, assuring the public of Congress' commitment to the development of Rajasthan. He claimed he governed the state on four pillars, focusing on inflation and unemployment, brotherhood between different religions, and reducing the wealth gap between the rich and the poor.

Gehlot highlighted the state's focus on education, mentioning the presence of institutions like IIM, IIT, IIIT, AIIMS, and Law University.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There is IIM, IIT, IIIT, AIIMS, Law University in Rajasthan... Rajasthan has become a hub of education and the government has left no stone unturned...Inflation, unemployment, brotherhood between different religions, and there should not be a gap between rich and poor--I have been running the government on these four things," he said.

Gehlot added, "Rajasthan is the only state where there is insurance for everyone."

Gehlot filed his nomination from the Sardarpura Assembly constituency for the upcoming polls on November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan and four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - will take place on December 3.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Gehlot of not disclosing details of two criminal cases in his election affidavit and has filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

"Ashok Gehlot has two cases against him; one is in connection with the land scam, and the other is of looting, rape, and sexual offence, which he is completely aware of, but he did not disclose this information in his affidavit. This is cognizable under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act. We have complained to the Election Commission to take cognizance and take appropriate action," Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat told ANI on Wednesday.

