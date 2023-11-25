Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Assembly polls: Congress will get another chance in Rajasthan, says Pilot

Assembly polls: Congress will get another chance in Rajasthan, says Pilot

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 8:44 AM IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot exuded confidence on Saturday that his party will get another chance in the state, saying the mood of the people is towards changing the trend of alternating governments this time.

Speaking to ANI about the polls, the former Deputy Chief Minister of the state said, "I am confident that Congress will get another chance in the state (to return to power). We will get the numbers required to form the government. People here want to vote for those who deliver and stay committed."

"The mood of the people here is towards changing the trend of alternating governments this time, " he added.

However, he played down the apparent rift with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"We have worked together (for the party). It is not about two or three people. The Congress unit of Rajasthan is united," Pilot, the Congress leader said.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, including the ruling Congress and BJP.

Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed, he added.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

