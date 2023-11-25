Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Voting for Assembly seats begins
LiveNew Update

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Voting for Assembly seats begins

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 7:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: 199 seats of the 200-seat Assembly go to polls today. Booths will be open from 7 am to 6 pm. Following the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the election for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar has been put on hold. 
Elections are being contested by 1,862 candidates. Out of these, 183 are female, and 1,692 are male candidates. 52.5 million registered voters are registered in the state. 17.1 million voters are between the ages of 18 and 30, and 2.26 million are new voters from the 18-19 age group.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded seven of its MPs including  Rajyavardhan Rathore, Diya Kumari, and Kirodi Lal Meena, Former chief minister Vasundhara Rje is also contesting from Jhalawar constituency.
Incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is contesting from the Sardarpura seat, in Jodhpur district for the sixth consecutive time. He has held the seat since 1998. BJP has contested Mahendra Singh Rathore, chairman of the Jodhpur Development Authority and a professor at the Jai Narayan Vyas University, against the chief minister.
Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will be contesting the Tonk seat against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta.
The 2018 Rajasthan state Assembly elections recorded a 72.6 per cent voter turnout and Congress formed the government with support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independents.

Key Events

7:41 AM

Voting begins in Rajasthan for 199 out of 200 Assembly seats

7:41 AM

Voting begins in Rajasthan for 199 out of 200 Assembly seats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok GehlotSachin PilotVasundhara RajeRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly electionsAssembly pollsElection campaignElection newsElections in IndiaIndian electionsCongressIndian National CongressBJPBharatiya Janata PartyAAPvotingBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms