May introduce fresh leadership in Rajasthan, says BJP Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who will be contesting from Jaipur's Jhotwara assembly seat, has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering introducing fresh leadership in Rajasthan to align the state with his "Amrit Kaal" mission.

This comes amid speculations from the public regarding who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) face for the upcoming state Assembly elections in Rajasthan. The BJP released its first candidate list for the state on Monday, which featured 41 nominees, including seven Members of Parliament.

Rathore emphasised that Rajasthan, a historically backward state, needs to lead in this initiative, and capable youth should come forward to contribute to the country. He also highlighted the BJP's commitment to providing opportunities for everyone and referred to the party as the platform where individuals, including common citizens, can progress.

"I believe that the BJP is the only party which gives the opportunity to move forward. Maybe someone got an opportunity today and tomorrow someone else will get. This is possible in the BJP only that a common man gets the opportunity and it is only the BJP where the entire cabinet is removed and the public's trust is won," he said.

Rathore further expressed his dedication to completing tasks the party gave and focused on the upcoming election challenges. He predicted a significant victory for the BJP in the Assembly elections, emphasising the party's focus on good governance, women's safety, addressing farmers' and youth issues, and creating a secure environment for all citizens.

Rathore stated, "Whatever task is given to me, I complete it with full commitment, discipline and with high standards. Everyone knows the standard of my game (shooting). Terrorists used to hesitate to pass from my area (when he served in the army),"

He praised the Modi government for fulfilling the demand of one rank one pension, while taking a jibe at the ruling state party. Rathore accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of only making promises and announcements and not translating them into actions.

The BJP party has slammed the Congress-led government, claiming that the state has become more dangerous for women under their rule. Further speaking on women's safety, Rathore stated, "We have to create such an environment where even if daughters and sisters roam around wearing jewellery at night, no one has the courage to look at them."

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be held on Saturday, November 25. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats up for elections. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 constituencies up for elections. The Congress and the BJP have traditionally dominated the state since its formation. Congress won the last elections in 2018, securing 101 seats. The Congress party is yet to release its candidate list for the state polls.

