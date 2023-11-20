PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress ahead of Rajasthan polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing it of indulging in appeasement politics and neglecting core issues, particularly women's concerns and safety in the state. Speaking at rallies in Pali district and Pilibanga, Hanumangarh district, ahead of the November 25 Assembly polls, Modi asserted the need for a government prioritising development in Rajasthan.

In Pali, Modi emphasised that Rajasthan requires a government focused on development, contrasting it with the Congress, which he claimed prioritises corruption and dynastic politics. Accusing the Congress of having an anti-women mindset, he referenced derogatory comments by Congress allies against women and highlighted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial remarks on birth control.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The leaders of 'ghamandiya' alliance have made very objectionable comments about our mothers and sisters," Modi charged, using the term "ghamandiya" to refer to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Modi also criticised the Congress for not condemning Nitish Kumar's remarks and accused the party of turning a blind eye to atrocities against Dalits. He alleged that the Congress government's policy of appeasement had allowed the flourishing of those with a mentality of riots and terrorism in the state over the past five years.

The Prime Minister further accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to destroy Sanatan Dharma, referring to controversial statements made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Modi pledged that under BJP governance, action would be taken against drug smugglers patronised by the Congress in Rajasthan.

"The entire country has seen what Congress and the 'ghamandia' alliance have said about 'Sanatan'. They want to eradicate 'Sanatan'. Eradicating 'Sanatan' means eradicating the culture of Rajasthan," he added.

In Pilibanga of Hanumangarh district, Modi continued his attack, stating that corruption and nepotism are prioritised wherever the Congress is in power. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to addressing drug-related issues and criticised the Congress for orchestrating scams, particularly in the water sector.

The Prime Minister said, "Farmers, employees and businessmen of Rajasthan all paid taxes honestly. But in return, they got dilapidated roads, streets, drains, lack of electricity and water, back-breaking inflation and unemployment."

"Congress is never concerned about your needs. Now, Congress is also promoting drug smugglers in Rajasthan...I assure you that as soon as the BJP government is formed here, such action will be taken against drug smugglers that even other people will shudder after hearing and seeing them," he added.

All 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. PM Modi urged voters to choose a government prioritising development and accused the Congress of neglecting the needs of the people.

(With agency inputs)

