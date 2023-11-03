Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: AAP releases 4th list of 26 candidates

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: AAP releases 4th list of 26 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced candidates for various key seats for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
AAP

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fourth list of 26 candidates for upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

In its new list, the party has announced candidates for various key seats, including Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Udaipur Rural (ST), Bhilwara, Sapotra (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh among others.

Check the full list here:


Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming polls. The party has named two candidates in its fourth list, including Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress released its fifth list of five candidates, including two sitting MLAs. In the fifth list announced, the party has renominated Rooparam Meghwal in Jaisalmer, while Saleh Mohammed has been fielded again from Pokaran. The party has fielded three candidates in BJP-held seats – Vidhyadhar Choudhary in Phulera, Hangami Lal Mewara in Asind, and Dhiraj Gurjar in Jahapur.

The names for the remaining 44 seats are likely to be announced soon. The last date for filing nominations is November 6. Meanwhile, the BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan, following the 2018 elections, where Congress won 99 seats and BJP won 73 in the 200-member state assembly.

Polling in Rajasthan is due on November 25. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Also Read

WI vs IND 4th T20 Highlights: Gill, Jaiswal take series to decider with win

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP announces 2 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

Congress announces fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan elections

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

Centre misusing agencies for political gains, move will boomerang: Gehlot

Several Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former MLAs, join BJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalrajasthanElection newsAssembly electionsAAPAAP governmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story