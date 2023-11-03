Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: AAP releases 4th list of 26 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fourth list of 26 candidates for upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

In its new list, the party has announced candidates for various key seats, including Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Udaipur Rural (ST), Bhilwara, Sapotra (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh among others.

Check the full list here:

आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) ने राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 26 उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची जारी की। — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 3, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming polls. The party has named two candidates in its fourth list, including Ram Niwas Meena from the Todabhim (ST) constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress released its fifth list of five candidates, including two sitting MLAs. In the fifth list announced, the party has renominated Rooparam Meghwal in Jaisalmer, while Saleh Mohammed has been fielded again from Pokaran. The party has fielded three candidates in BJP-held seats – Vidhyadhar Choudhary in Phulera, Hangami Lal Mewara in Asind, and Dhiraj Gurjar in Jahapur.



The names for the remaining 44 seats are likely to be announced soon. The last date for filing nominations is November 6. Meanwhile, the BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan, following the 2018 elections, where Congress won 99 seats and BJP won 73 in the 200-member state assembly.

Polling in Rajasthan is due on November 25. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.