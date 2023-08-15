Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Corruption in Congress states, BSP to contest elections on its own:Mayawati

Corruption in Congress states, BSP to contest elections on its own:Mayawati

BSP plans to contest independent election campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on issues of unemployment, women's safety, farmers and the underprivileged

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mayawati

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati stated that the party would be contesting the upcoming state Assembly elections in Rajasthan on its own. Mayawati also addressed corruption issues prevailing in states under Congress rule, particularly in Rajasthan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BSP chief stated, "BSP is contesting this assembly election alone on its own strength."

Shedding light on the selection of candidates, she indicated that the party was actively announcing nominees at the grassroots level.

She added, "The candidates are also being announced at the local level. The party is confident that it will get a good result."

3. बीएसपी इन तीनों राज्यों में भाजपा व कांग्रेस सरकारों के खिलाफ जनहित व जनकल्याण के खास मुद्दों को लेकर अकेले अपने बूते पर विधानसभा का यह चुनाव लड़ रही है जिसके लिए उम्मीदवारों के नाम भी स्थानीय स्तर पर घोषित किए जा रहे हैं। पार्टी को भरोसा है कि वह अच्छा रिजल्ट हासिल करेंगी।

— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 14, 2023
The BSP's agenda for the forthcoming elections revolves around key challenges affecting diverse sections of society. Mayawati emphasised her party's stance to fight for issues like unemployment, women's safety, the plight of farmers, and the hardships faced by the underprivileged. The party has also initiated the "Bahujan Raj Adhikar Yatra," scheduled to commence on August 16.

The 'Bahujan Raj Adhikar Yatra' will be headed by the national coordinator of the BSP, Akash Anand. Anand will embark from Dholpur and travel through various regions before culminating in Jaipur on August 29. Through this initiative, the BSP aims to engage with citizens directly, understanding their needs and aspirations at the grassroots level.

In light of recent controversies involving allegations of commission charges against the Madhya Pradesh government, Mayawati highlighted the tendency of political parties to focus on accusations and counter-accusations. She added that this took attention away from more critical issues such as inflation, poverty, unemployment, exploitation, and atrocities that significantly impact the populace's lives.

She wrote, "Corruption is an important issue not only in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh but also in Congress's Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, but due to their anti-people policies and inflated claims of development, the suffering lives of the poor, unemployed, farmers, women insecurity etc. in these three states are real. election issues."

2. भाजपा-शासित मध्यप्रदेश ही नहीं बल्कि कांग्रेस के राजस्थान व छत्तीसगढ़ में भी भ्रष्टाचार अहम मुद्दा, किन्तु इनकी जनविरोधी नीतियों व विकास के हवाहवाइ दावों के कारण सर्वसमाज के गरीबों, बेरोजगारों, किसानों, महिला असुरक्षा आदि का त्रस्त जीवन इन तीनों राज्यों में असली चुनावी मुद्दे।

— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 14, 2023

Also Read

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

Madhya Pradesh: Eye on polls, BJP, Congress woo voters with poll promises

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

350,000 Rajasthani girl students await promised bicycles under govt scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot announces metro corridor extension

Rajasthan govt waives fuel surcharge for domestic & agri consumers

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan MLAs not keen to move to new govt complex before elections

Topics :MayawatiBSPBJPIndian National CongressCongressRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanCorruption in IndiaAssembly electionsMadhya Pradesh assemblyChattisgarhBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story