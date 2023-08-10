Rajasthan MLAs not keen to move to new govt complex before elections

Despite Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's upcoming inauguration of the MLA complex on Saturday, the state's MLAs are not enthusiastic about moving to this lavish compound before the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled at the end of this year, according to a report by the Times of India.

The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) announced that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would unveil the project on August 12 at 6 pm. However, some RHB officials received input from MLAs of both the ruling and opposition parties, revealing that most of them are not interested in relocating to this complex before the election.

Starting from September or October, all MLAs will need to spend time in their home districts for election campaigning. Therefore, those who do not currently reside in government housing, instead opting for housing allowance, do not want to make the ill-timed move. Moreover, if they were to move, this allowance would cease, which has deterred their interest in giving it up for the next few months.

The project was initially introduced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 27, 2019, at the Vidhan Sabha. The cabinet sub-committee subsequently approved the project on August 11, 2021.

Despite the state having 199 assembly constituencies and an equal number of MLAs, the compound will only accommodate 160 flats. This limitation stems from the preference of local MLAs to stay in their own residences rather than government-provided accommodations. According to an RHB official, as reported by TOI, this arrangement will suffice.

The decision not to expand the number of flats was made to avoid increasing the height of the buildings. Doing so would have obstructed the view of the main dome of the assembly house.

The project consists of 160 fully furnished 4-BHK flats, each spanning 4,375 square feet.