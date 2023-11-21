Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: After announcing its seven guarantees for Rajasthan, Congress will be releasing its own manifesto for the state on Tuesday. Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Party President Govind Singh Dotasra, Manifesto Committee Chairman C P Joshi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the manifesto, called "Jan Ghoshna Patra", at the state party office. After announcing its seven guarantees for Rajasthan, Congress will be releasing its own manifesto for the state on Tuesday. Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Party President Govind Singh Dotasra, Manifesto Committee Chairman C P Joshi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the manifesto, called "Jan Ghoshna Patra", at the state party office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Bikaner after addressing a public meeting in the state, ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls. PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing them of corruption, indulging in appeasement politics and neglecting core issues, particularly women's concerns and safety in the state. PM Modi emphasised development of the state and job creation as part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s manifesto for the state. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rajasthan government of "insulting women" of the state, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh took a swipe at the PM, asking about the actions taken against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is accused of sexual assault. As the state Assembly elections draw near, both parties are rallying hard to win majority at the 200-seat Assembly. Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.