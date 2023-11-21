Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: After announcing its seven guarantees for Rajasthan, Congress will be releasing its own manifesto for the state on Tuesday. Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Party President Govind Singh Dotasra, Manifesto Committee Chairman C P Joshi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the manifesto, called "Jan Ghoshna Patra", at the state party office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Bikaner after addressing a public meeting in the state, ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls. PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing them of corruption, indulging in appeasement politics and neglecting core issues, particularly women's concerns and safety in the state. PM Modi emphasised development of the state and job creation as part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s manifesto for the state. 
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rajasthan government of "insulting women" of the state, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh took a swipe at the PM, asking about the actions taken against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is accused of sexual assault. 
As the state Assembly elections draw near, both parties are rallying hard to win majority at the 200-seat Assembly. Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.  

11:01 AM

We have always made promises that could be fulfilled: Congress President

10:59 AM

Rajasthan economy will be Rs 15 trillion by year end, Rs 30 trillion by 2030: CM Gehlot

10:57 AM

Congress promises Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, caste census, and more in manifesto

Congress releases manifesto for Rajasthan polls. The manifesto includes promises such as Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report, new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level, and caste census in Rajasthan election manifesto.

10:54 AM

Congress party launches Rajasthan state manifesto

10:51 AM

Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Vallabhnagar, Akoli, and Baytu today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur district, Akoli in Jalor district, and Baytu in Barmer today.

10:47 AM

Schemes & laws made during my tenure have had a huge impact: CM Gehlot

10:45 AM

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Jaipur

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Party President Govind Singh Dotasra, Manifesto Committee Chairman C P Joshi and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the manifesto, called "Jan Ghoshna Patra", at the state party office today.

10:43 AM

PM Modi issued directions for rapid cleanliness drive be done along roadshow routes

10:41 AM

BJP national President JP Nadda to address public meetings in Dhod & Fatehpur in Sikar today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda to address public meetings in Dhod & Fatehpur in Sikar today. Nadda will also hold a road show in Shri Dungarpur in Bikaner later today.
 

10:36 AM

BJP campaign in Rajasthan based on 'misleading allegations': Congress

Congress leader Lokesh Sharma says that the policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government have led to "skyrocketing inflation" in the country but it is blaming the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan for it.
 
Sharma also stated that there is no substance in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign which is based on "misleading allegations" whereas the Congress has centred its campaign on the development agenda and performance and report card of the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.
 

10:32 AM

Congress to release its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections today

Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: After announcing its seven guarantees for Rajasthan, Congress will be releasing its own manifesto for the state on Tuesday. Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chairman C P Joshi and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will release the manifesto, called "Jan Ghoshna Patra", at the state party office today.
 

10:30 AM

Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh? Congress leader takes dig at PM Modi, ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rajasthan government of "insulting women" of the state, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh took a swipe at the PM, asking about the actions taken against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is accused of sexual assault.
 
Speaking to ANI, Gourav Vallabh said that the number of crimes that the PM mentioned in his public rally in Rajasthan's Pali on Monday was because the state police are directed to register each case, unlike in the other states.

Read full story here.
First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

