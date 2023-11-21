Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh? : Congress leader takes dig at PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rajasthan government of "insulting women" of the state, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh took a swipe at the PM, asking about the actions taken against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is accused of sexual assault.

Speaking to ANI, Gourav Vallabh said that the number of crimes that the PM mentioned in his public rally in Rajasthan's Pali on Monday was because the state police are directed to register each case, unlike in the other states.

"In Rajasthan, CM has directed police officers to register an FIR if somebody comes to register a complaint and that's why we have these numbers but in other states, even in case of big crimes there are hardly any FIRs registered. We never support rapists but the BJP has always stood with rapists, not with women and daughters. Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh?" the Congress leader said on Monday.

He further alleged that PM Modi did not support the wrestlers who had accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual assault and staged a protest against him.

"Medal-winning daughters said the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh had sexually harassed them but PM Modi did not stand with those daughters, his concern was on saving Brij Bhushan Singh. PM Modi, why did you not stand with those medal-winning daughters?" Gourav Vallabh said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Pali of poll-bound Rajasthan slammed at Congress government in the state and said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot insulted the women with his statement that complaints filed by the women are fake.

"Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women. The CM says that the complaints filed by the women are fake. Can it ever happen that a woman in our country files a fake case? The CM should say that a probe is underway, and not that the cases filed are fake. Isn't this an insult to women?" the PM said.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with the other four states - Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has fielded Gourav Vallabh, the national spokesperson of the party from the Udaipur assembly constituency.

Also Read Brij Bhushan molested wrestlers; liable to be prosecuted, says Delhi Police Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials? Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers 'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief WB's marquee biz summit begins today, leaders from 28 nations to take part 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen reached Chennai after being released from Sri Lanka India to be 3rd largest media & entertainment mkt in 5 yrs: Anurag Thakur Latest LIVE: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category with an AQI of 323 Poised to transform transportation landscape, says Odisha CM Patnaik

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independent legislators.