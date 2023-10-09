Rajasthan assembly polls: 80-plus voters allowed to cast ballot from home

In a first-of-its-kind move, people above 80 years of age and persons with more than 40 per cent disability will be able to vote from their home, the Election Commission said on Monday.

More than 18.05 lakh voters will be able to get this facility as an option in the assembly poll due later this year.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Rajasthan, as has a ban on transfers of officers and employees.

"With the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct has also come into force in the state with immediate effect," Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said Monday.

In case of emergency, the state government will be able to transfer officers and employees only after obtaining approval from the Election Commission.

Voting for all 200 seats in the state will be held on November 23 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, Gupta said.

A total of more than 5.27 crore voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise. The filing nominations will start with the release of the notification on October 30 and will continue till November 6.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 7 and names can be withdrawn till November 7.

The CEO said that out of 200 seats, 34 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 25 for Scheduled Tribes.

The election process and expenditures made by candidates will be under the oversight of central observers.

Gupta said that robust arrangements will be made to maintain law and order for a peaceful election in the state.