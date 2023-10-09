Rajasthan elections: BJP will win with strong mandate, say party leaders

BJP leaders in Rajasthan on Monday said the party organisation is strong at the ground level in the state and exuded confidence that the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give them an edge in the ensuing assembly polls.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on November 23 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Shortly after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore told PTI, The BJP is fully prepared for the elections. The Congress government formed on the basis of lies will end.

He charged that the chief minister did nothing except glorifying himself with public money.

Deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia said, Modi's face and work will give the party an edge in the election.

The party organisation is strong at the ground level. The BJP will be winning with a strong mandate.The Congress will have to face the impact of public resentment, he said.

Poonia said corruption and paper leak matter were among the key poll issues against the Congress in Rajasthan.