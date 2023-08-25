Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress party announces 4 AICC coordinators

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress party announces 4 AICC coordinators

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, former minister Harak Singh, MLA Kiran Choudhry, and ex-MP among the appointed coordinators for the state elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
The Congress party announced four All India Congress Committee (AICC) coordinators for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The appointed coordinators are Congress Member of Parliament Ranjeet Ranjan, former minister Harak Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly Kiran Choudhry, and ex-Member of Parliament Shamsher Singh Dullo, according to a report issued by PTI. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made this decision.

Additionally, Congress president Kharge has also approved the inclusion of B P Singh (secretary, AICC) and Rajendra Singh Kumpavat (former Public Relations Officer, Rajasthan) in the team of senior election observer Madhusudan Mistry. This arrangement will continue until the conclusion of the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, the Congress formed a screening committee to finalise the selection of candidates for the assembly polls in Rajasthan. This step followed the appointment of election observers for the state.

The Congress aims to maintain its position of authority in Rajasthan and counter the trend of frequent changes in leadership within the state.

Earlier, the party also released its updated Congress Working Committee (CWC) list, which expanded the number of members from 25 to 39.

The plenary had also suggested diversifying the committee by reserving 50 per cent of the seats for the youth, dalits, tribals, women, other backward classes, and minorities in the CWC. However, even now, the CWC contains only six women - Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, Meira Kumar, Dasmunshi, and Kumari Selja. Moreover, Sachin Pilot and Gaurav Gogoi are the only ones below 50.

Topics :AICCRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanCongressIndian National CongressElection newsIndian electionsState assembly pollsstate electionsBS Web Reportsmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

