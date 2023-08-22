Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan elections: BJP to kick start four 'Parivartan Yatras' next month

Rajasthan elections: BJP to kick start four 'Parivartan Yatras' next month

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expected to participate along with other senior members

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will send its senior members to poll-bound Rajasthan next month to kick start four "Parivartan Yatras" ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections. Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are also expected to join the yatra to step up their electoral preparedness, according to a report by ANI.

Each yatra will span over 23 days, the report added. They are scheduled to begin on September 2, 3, 4 and 5. This will culminate in a large public address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on September 25.

Home minister Amit Shah will begin the first "Parivartan Yatra '' from Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Sawar Madhopar.

The second will be flagged off by the party's national president, J P Nadda from Vaneshwar Dham.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will commence the third yatra from Ramdevra, Jaisalmer, while the fourth is scheduled to begin from Gogamedi, Hanumangarh and will be flagged off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Other members of the party, including Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party state president CP Joshi, deputy leader of the Opposition, Sateyndra Poonia, and former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are also expected to participate.

Rajasthan state assembly elections are slated for the end of this year. In 2018, the Congress party won 99 seats, while BJP won 73 seats of the 200-member house. CM Ashok Gehlot formed the state government with the support of BSP and Independents.

BSP supremo Mayawati announced that BSP plans to contest independent election campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on issues of unemployment, women's safety, farmers and the underprivileged.

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

CM Gehlot ups honorarium for women in rural livelihood projects by 15%

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: BJP announces 2 key committees, Vasundhara Raje absent

Rajasthan leads nationwide retail inflation chart at 9.7% in July

Topics :Amit ShahRajnath SinghNarendra ModiJyotiraditya ScindiaGajendra Singh ShekhawatVasundhra RajeVasundhara RajeRajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanBS Web ReportsElection newsElection campaignIndian elections

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story