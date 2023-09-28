Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / 'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk

'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk

Opposition leaders have criticised the ruling party for giving Ramesh Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk district of Rajasthan after he made offensive remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Opposition leaders criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for appointing polling responsibility to Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri in Rajasthan's Tonk district. Bidhuri had previously made derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali.
 
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused the BJP of rewarding Bidhuri for his offensive remarks made in Parliament during the Special Parliament Session.
 
"BJP rewards 'hate'. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament. Made BJP in-charge of Tonk District in Rajasthan," Sibal wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added, "Muslim population in Tonk is 29.25 per cent. Symbolises 'hate' for political dividends."
 
Bidhuri faced backlash for his derogatory remarks against Ali during a discussion in the Lok Sabha. This led to a show cause notice from the BJP and calls from Opposition parties for his suspension from the House.
 
Opposition parties rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP for its MP's remarks. Several members from Congress, TMC, and NCP, among others, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri. TMC MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the BJP for "rewarding" Bidhuri, who made remarks against a Muslim MP, and questioned whether this decision aligns with the party's outreach to minorities.
 
"How does a show-caused person get given a new role by the BJP? Narendra Modi ji, is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?" Moitra wrote on X.
 
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed scepticism about the BJP's slogan of "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas," describing it as mere talk.

Ali also spoke out against the appointment. He told PTI, "The BJP should have maintained some decorum. The people of the country have expectations of some ethics from the party which calls itself the world's largest party. You issued a show-cause notice to him (Bidhuri), either make his reply public or say that we legitimise and reward hate."

"The hatred that was being spread by your people on the road, he (Bidhuri) did that in the temple of democracy. You are rewarding that spread of hatred. The 'chaal charitra aur chehra (the real intentions, character and face)' of the BJP have been exposed," he said.

Bidhuri's appointment may be strategically aimed at the Gurjar community, which holds significant influence in Tonk district. The BJP believes that Bidhuri, who belongs to the same caste, can help sway votes in their favour.
 
There are four assembly seats in the Tonk district, one of which is held by Congress leader Sachin Pilot. The BJP believes that Bidhuri can help swing votes, as he is also from the same caste. Bidhuri also posted on X that he attended a coordination meeting for the Tonk district held in Jaipur, which was chaired by Rajasthan BJP President C P Joshi.
 
Both the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their respective candidates for the Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for later this year.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Bidhuri's remarks hate speech, will quit LS if action not taken: Danish Ali

EC team to review preparations for polls in Rajasthan, Telangana

Shah, Nadda hold discussion with Rajasthan BJP leaders on upcoming poll

Rajasthan's JJM connections may be better than many states, says PHED

Ahead of state polls, Rajasthan minister claims Centre behind ED raid

BJP will announce candidates for Rajasthan polls soon: Pralhad Joshi

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanBJPIndian National CongressMahua MoitraKapil Sibalstate electionsState assembly pollsAssembly pollsJairam RameshParliamentElection newsIndian electionsElections in IndiaBS Web ReportsUnited Opposition

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story