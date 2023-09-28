'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk

Opposition leaders criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for appointing polling responsibility to Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri in Rajasthan's Tonk district. Bidhuri had previously made derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused the BJP of rewarding Bidhuri for his offensive remarks made in Parliament during the Special Parliament Session.

"BJP rewards 'hate'. Bidhuri rewarded for attacking Danish Ali (BSP) for the unspeakable words he used in the Special Session of Parliament. Made BJP in-charge of Tonk District in Rajasthan," Sibal wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added, "Muslim population in Tonk is 29.25 per cent. Symbolises 'hate' for political dividends."

Bidhuri faced backlash for his derogatory remarks against Ali during a discussion in the Lok Sabha. This led to a show cause notice from the BJP and calls from Opposition parties for his suspension from the House.

Opposition parties rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP for its MP's remarks. Several members from Congress, TMC, and NCP, among others, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri. TMC MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the BJP for "rewarding" Bidhuri, who made remarks against a Muslim MP, and questioned whether this decision aligns with the party's outreach to minorities.

"How does a show-caused person get given a new role by the BJP? Narendra Modi ji, is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?" Moitra wrote on X.



Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed scepticism about the BJP's slogan of "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas," describing it as mere talk. Ali also spoke out against the appointment. He told PTI, "The BJP should have maintained some decorum. The people of the country have expectations of some ethics from the party which calls itself the world's largest party. You issued a show-cause notice to him (Bidhuri), either make his reply public or say that we legitimise and reward hate." "The hatred that was being spread by your people on the road, he (Bidhuri) did that in the temple of democracy. You are rewarding that spread of hatred. The 'chaal charitra aur chehra (the real intentions, character and face)' of the BJP have been exposed," he said.

Bidhuri's appointment may be strategically aimed at the Gurjar community, which holds significant influence in Tonk district. The BJP believes that Bidhuri, who belongs to the same caste, can help sway votes in their favour.

There are four assembly seats in the Tonk district, one of which is held by Congress leader Sachin Pilot. The BJP believes that Bidhuri can help swing votes, as he is also from the same caste. Bidhuri also posted on X that he attended a coordination meeting for the Tonk district held in Jaipur, which was chaired by Rajasthan BJP President C P Joshi.