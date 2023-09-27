Ahead of state polls, Rajasthan minister claims Centre behind ED raid

The Rajasthan Minister of State for Higher Education and Home, Rajendra Yadav, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of harassment through central investigation agencies on Tuesday.

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly conducted a raid at his residence and other premises in Kotputli-Behror in connection with the supply of material for midday meals.

Minister Yadav stated that his sons' homes were also raided, and their mobile phones were seized by officers.

He said a search was carried out last year by the Income Tax Department at his premises, and now the ED has come.

"Everyone has the right to do business. We have not done anything wrong. We have not committed any corruption or wrongdoing. The mobile phones of both my sons were seized," Yadav stated.

Yadav accused the central government of deliberately using the ED to "frustrate the Congress government" ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for later this year.

"Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. All this is on record. My sons are into business. We have been doing business for years. The action reflects the policy and intentions of the central government," he said.

Yadav added, "I will fight a legal battle; the party is with me. I will not allow myself to be exploited."

Yadav said that neither he nor any of his family members was a supplier in the midday meal scheme, adding that he has not received funding from any foreign company.

"There are some people who are celebrating 'Diwali' today based on the ED action," he said, referring to his rivals in politics.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had made a similar comment when the ED had conducted a search at the residences of Vinod Verma, a political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and an Officer on Special Duty. He had said that whenever elections take place, "you can expect raids".



(With agency inputs)