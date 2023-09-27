Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Ahead of state polls, Rajasthan minister claims Centre behind ED raid

Ahead of state polls, Rajasthan minister claims Centre behind ED raid

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Rajasthan Minister Rajesh Yadav and his sons' homes in connection to midday meal irregularities

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Minister of State for Higher Education and Home, Rajendra Yadav, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of harassment through central investigation agencies on Tuesday.
 
A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly conducted a raid at his residence and other premises in Kotputli-Behror in connection with the supply of material for midday meals.
 
Minister Yadav stated that his sons' homes were also raided, and their mobile phones were seized by officers.
 
He said a search was carried out last year by the Income Tax Department at his premises, and now the ED has come.
 
"Everyone has the right to do business. We have not done anything wrong. We have not committed any corruption or wrongdoing. The mobile phones of both my sons were seized," Yadav stated.
 
Yadav accused the central government of deliberately using the ED to "frustrate the Congress government" ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections, slated for later this year.
 
"Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. All this is on record. My sons are into business. We have been doing business for years. The action reflects the policy and intentions of the central government," he said.
 
Yadav added, "I will fight a legal battle; the party is with me. I will not allow myself to be exploited."
 
Yadav said that neither he nor any of his family members was a supplier in the midday meal scheme, adding that he has not received funding from any foreign company.
 
"There are some people who are celebrating 'Diwali' today based on the ED action," he said, referring to his rivals in politics.
 
Earlier, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had made a similar comment when the ED had conducted a search at the residences of Vinod Verma, a political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and an Officer on Special Duty. He had said that whenever elections take place, "you can expect raids".

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift'

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

BJP will announce candidates for Rajasthan polls soon: Pralhad Joshi

Rajasthan will secure Congress a bigger victory than other states: Gehlot

CM Gehlot to begin 9-day yatra for 'Mission 2023' ahead of Rajasthan polls

BJP's Vasundhara Raje targets Rajasthan govt over crime against women

Cong appoints chairman, co-chairman of Central War Room for Rajasthan polls

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanElection newsElection campaignElections in IndiaIndian electionsState assembly pollsAssembly pollsstate electionsIndian National CongressCongressBJPBS Web ReportsEnforcement DirectorateMidday meal scheme

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story