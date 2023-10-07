Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan to conduct caste survey as done by Bihar: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan to conduct caste survey as done by Bihar: CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night announced that Rajasthan will conduct a caste survey along the lines of the one done in Bihar.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 7:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night announced that Rajasthan will conduct a caste survey along the lines of the one done in Bihar.

The issue was discussed at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party's war room here.

The meeting was attended by Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa, CM Gehlot, RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders.

"The Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste survey like the one held in Bihar," Gehlot told reporters after the meeting.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's concept of caste survey and participation in proportion to the population would be furthered in the state.

"Therefore, we have decided that keeping in mind the mandate of the party, the Rajasthan government should declare this campaign," he said.

Gehlot said the intent of his party should be brought forward.

"There are various castes within the country.. People of various religions live here. The castes do different jobs. If we know how much population of which caste is there, we can know what plans we have to make for them. It will be easier for us to prepare schemes caste-wise," he said.

Randhawa said discussions on yatra on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) issue were also held in the meeting, apart from the caste-based survey.

Earlier, the Congress had planned to take out a five-day yatra in eastern Rajasthan to demand national project status for the ERCP that would address the irrigation and drinking water needs of 13 districts.

However, the party postponed it.

Rajasthan Congress president Dotasra on Friday said a crucial meeting will be held on Monday in which dates of the yatra on the ERCP issue will be decided.

The slogan of the Congress' election campaign will be - 'Kaam Kiya Dil Se, Congress Fir Se', he added.

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year.

Also Read

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Conduct census 'immediately'; caste census 'essential': Kharge writes to PM

SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why

Bihar caste census: 63% people from backward, extremely backward classes

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Over 1.8 million first-time voters gear up for elections in Chhattisgarh

BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi for 'vote bank' remarks against Congress

PM Modi attacks Rajasthan govt on paper leaks, corruption, law & order

PM Modi slams Gehlot government, launches projects worth Rs 5,000 cr

Topics :Ashok Gehlotrajasthancaste census pilot projectsBiharCongress

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story