Crimes against women increasing under Congress leadership: Pradhan

Ahead of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly polls that are scheduled to be conducted by the end of 2023, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted the Ashok Gehlot government and said that crimes against women are increasing in the state under the leadership of Congress.

Speaking in a press conference held in Jaipur on Sunday, the Union Minister spoke on crimes against women, farmers' situation and paper leaks in the state.

"The crimes against women are continuously increasing in the state. Pratapgarh and Kota are the biggest examples of this. In the past five years, 19 times papers of state government exams have been leaked. These incidents make youth directionless. The same paper leak case has dashed the hopes of the youth," said Pradhan.

"Farmer's situation in Rajasthan is worst, Congress did not fulfill the promises made to farmers regarding loan waivers. Corruption is going on in Rajasthan under the leadership of the Gehlot government. In such a situation, it is necessary to bring about a change for the people here," added Dharmendra Pradhan.

As Rajasthan heads towards the State Assembly Elections later this year, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Sunday.

The Union Education Minister was on a one-day visit to the state, where he held the divisional meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As elections in Rajasthan gain momentum, the BJP is keeping no stone unturned to taste victory in the state and nor does the opposition.

Just a week ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his visit to the poll-bound state.

In his state visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Rajasthan Congress and said that the people have made up their minds to vote out the Ashok Gehlot regime and bring back the BJP."The Congress deserves to score a big zero for the way they ran government here. The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to remove the Gehlot government and bring the BJP back," PM Modi said in Rajasthan.

In a war of words between the BJP and Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that the promises PM Modi makes are never fulfilled.

He said, "Campaign for elections have started. So, if the Prime Minister brings a campaign here we don't have a problem with that. It is his right. But the promises that he makes are never fulfilled. The PM's approach is in election mode.

"Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also criticized Prime Minister Modi and said that "PM keeps coming to Rajasthan again and again, but he never speaks on burning issues like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). There is a power tussle going on in the BJP, and Congress is moving forward with great coordination today, and in the end, Congress will form the government with a greater majority than has been achieved in years."

The Election Commission will announce dates for the Rajasthan State Assembly elections before 10th October, which are likely to be held in the month of November 2023.