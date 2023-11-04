Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Rajasthan polls: Sisodia, Sanjay Singh in AAP's list of star campaigners

Rajasthan polls: Sisodia, Sanjay Singh in AAP's list of star campaigners

ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The desert state is scheduled to poll for the Assembly in a single phase on November 25.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP's organization general secretary Sandeep Pathak topped the party's list of 20 star campaigners for the Rajasthan polls.

Significantly, the AAP also named Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in its list of campaigners for Rajasthan. Both leaders are currently behind bars in connection with Delhi's now-withdrawn liquor policy case.

Formerly the deputy chief minister of Delhi, who also handled a clutch of other key portfolios, Sisodia stepped down from the cabinet following his arrest in the alleged liquor scam case.

Apart from top cabinet members from Delhi and Punjab, where the AAP is in power, suspended MP Raghav Chadha and several MLAs also made it to the party's list of star campaigners for Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Saturday released its third list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan polls.

In the last assembly elections in 2018, the Congress emerged as the largest single party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second at 73 seats in the 200-member House.

Ashok Gehlot eventually took oath as chief minister with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

The counting of votes in Rajasthan as well four other poll-bound states is scheduled for December 3.

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

