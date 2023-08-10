Rajasthan govt begins Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana; free phones to women

Ashok Gehlot led-Rajasthan government launched the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana, the free smartphone scheme that was announced in the Rajasthan Budget this year. Under the scheme, at least 13 million women will receive smartphones with free data for internet and voice calls. The first phase, however, will begin with distributing smartphones to four million women. The 2023 yojana will take place between August 10 to August 20.

The launch came during Rahul Gandhi's rally in Mangarh Dham in the Banswara district of Rajasthan yesterday. The chief minister later also announced this through a tweet. It must be noted that in his tweet, the CM stated that the smartphone will be distributed to 13 million women, while the official website states 13.5 million.

He wrote, "With the inauguration of more than 400 mobile distribution centres in the state for the education, awareness, and progress of mothers, sisters, and daughters, I will inaugurate the first phase of the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana today."

He added, "Smartphones to 40 lakh women!... Under this scheme, the target is to provide free smartphones and internet to more than 1.30 crore women."

40 लाख महिलाओं को स्मार्टफोन !



माताओं, बहनों, बेटियों की शिक्षा, जागरूकता और तरक्की के लिए प्रदेश में 400 से अधिक मोबाइल वितरण केंद्रों के उद्घाटन के साथ आज इंदिरा गांधी स्मार्टफोन योजना के प्रथम चरण का शुभारंभ करूंगा।



इस योजना के तहत 1.30 करोड़ से ज्यादा महिलाओं को फ्री… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 10, 2023

According to a report by Mint, the initial distribution will prioritise widows and divorced women in Rajasthan. Administrators are organising special camps in districts to distribute the handsets.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

To be eligible to receive a free smartphone, the applicant must be a resident of Rajasthan.

The family's annual income of the applicant's family must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

No family member of the applicant should be engaged in government employment

The applicant should be associated with a Chiranjeevi Yojana.

Applicants who can apply for this include:

Students from 9th class and above

Widowed women/single women pension

Female head of the family who completed 100 days of employment in MNREGA

Female head of the household who has completed 50 days of employment under the Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme

Applicants must have the following documents:

Janadhar card

Aadhar card

PAN Card (if any)

Phone with phone number linked to Janadhar card

Passport size photo

PPO number for widow/ single woman pensioner women

ID card for girl students

Details on eligibility and date and timings of camps can be accessed on the government's official website for the scheme here: http://www.igsy.rajasthan.gov.in/