Rs 450 cylinder subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries: BJP promises in Raj

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a 'mahila thana' will be set up in every district and 'mahila desk' in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly polls, promising a subsidy of Rs 450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs.
Releasing the 'sankalp patra' here, party chief J P Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government.
Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a 'mahila thana' will be set up in every district and 'mahila desk' in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city.
He also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.
Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

