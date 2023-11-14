Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for state on Nov 16

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta announced that polling stations will be set up in remote villages to ensure people are able to cast their votes from their own village in the upcoming state Assembly polls 2023. As Rajasthan gears up for its Assembly polls on November 25, in four constituencies, family members appear to be contesting each other in the 2023 state elections. Rita Chaudhary, representing the Jannayak Janta Party, will be contesting against her husband Virendra Chaudhary, the incumbent Congress MLA. Shobharani Kushwah, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 for cross-voting, joined Congress. Shobharani Kushwah will be up against her brother-in-law Dr Shivcharan Kushwah, who is contesting the elections from the BJP. Former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha switched to BJP and is up against her uncle Harendra Mirdha, nominated by the Congress. Dharampal Gurjar secured the BJP ticket against his niece Manisha Gurjar, who rebelled and joined the Congress after being denied the BJP ticket. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal last year. The BJP refuted Gehlot's allegations, placing blame on the Congress government for failing to prevent the murder. The Rajasthan Assembly includes 200 seats, all of which will go to polls on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. 1,875 candidates are contesting the 2023 elections. This includes 183 women and 1,692 men. A total of 2,605 candidates had filed nominations. Out of this, 240 of them were rejected in scrutiny, and 490 withdrew.