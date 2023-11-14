Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for state on Nov 16
LiveNew Update

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP to release Sankalp Patra for state on Nov 16

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta announced that polling stations will be set up in remote villages to ensure people are able to cast their votes from their own village in the upcoming state Assembly polls 2023.
As Rajasthan gears up for its Assembly polls on November 25, in four constituencies, family members appear to be contesting each other in the 2023 state elections. Rita Chaudhary, representing the Jannayak Janta Party, will be contesting against her husband Virendra Chaudhary, the incumbent Congress MLA. Shobharani Kushwah, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 for cross-voting, joined Congress. Shobharani Kushwah will be up against her brother-in-law Dr Shivcharan Kushwah, who is contesting the elections from the BJP. Former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha switched to BJP and is up against her uncle Harendra Mirdha, nominated by the Congress. Dharampal Gurjar secured the BJP ticket against his niece Manisha Gurjar, who rebelled and joined the Congress after being denied the BJP ticket.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal last year. The BJP refuted Gehlot's allegations, placing blame on the Congress government for failing to prevent the murder.
The Rajasthan Assembly includes 200 seats, all of which will go to polls on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. 1,875 candidates are contesting the 2023 elections. This includes 183 women and 1,692 men. A total of 2,605 candidates had filed nominations. Out of this, 240 of them were rejected in scrutiny, and 490 withdrew.

Key Events

10:36 AM

BJP to release Sankalp Patra for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 on Nov 16

10:36 AM

Family members contest each other in the upcoming Rajasthan elections 2023

10:35 AM

Rajasthan CM alleges BJP involvement in Udaipur murder case

10:34 AM

Polling stations to be set up in remote villages with 35 voters for Rajasthan elections 2023

10:36 AM

BJP to release Sankalp Patra for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 on Nov 16

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections on November 16. Party President JP Nadda will unveil the manifesto, expected to include several promising announcements, though the specifics remain undisclosed.
 
 

10:36 AM

Family members contest each other in the upcoming Rajasthan elections 2023

In four constituencies of the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, family members appear to be contesting each other in the upcoming elections. 
 
This includes:
- Sikar's Danta Ramgarh seat: Rita Chaudhary (JJP) vs Virendra Chaudhary (Congress)
- Dholpur Assembly seat: Shobharani Kushwah (Congress) vs Dr Shivcharan Kushwah (BJP)
- Nagaur seat: Jyoti Mirdha (BJP) vs Harendra Mirdha (Congress)
- Khetri seat: Dharampal Gurjar (BJP) vs Manisha Gurjar (Congress)
 
 

10:35 AM

Rajasthan CM alleges BJP involvement in Udaipur murder case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal last year. Gehlot also expressed doubts about the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) handling of the murder case, claiming a lack of progress and transparency. 
 
The BJP refuted Gehlot's allegations, placing blame on the Congress government for failing to prevent the murder. 
 
Kanhaiya Lal Teli was murdered on June 28, 2022 by two clever-wielding men who also shared a video of the crime online.
 
 

10:34 AM

Polling stations to be set up in remote villages with 35 voters for Rajasthan elections 2023

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta announced that polling stations will be set up in remote villages to ensure people are able to cast their votes from their own village in the upcoming state Assembly polls 2023. 
 
Voting stations will be set up in Shergaon, Kantal Ka Paar village, and Barmer Ka Paar village, among others, which house around 35-50 voters. 
 
 
First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

