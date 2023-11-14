Sensex (-0.50%)
BJP set to release manifesto for forthcoming Rajasthan elections on Nov 16

Party President JP Nadda will unveil the manifesto, expected to include several promising announcements, though the specifics remain undisclosed

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 6:43 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections on November 16.
Party President JP Nadda will unveil the manifesto, expected to include several promising announcements, though the specifics remain undisclosed.
Party sources said that the manifesto may encompass relief measures for government employees addressing wage disparities, support for unorganised sector workers and expansion of the Devnarayan scheme for religious site development.
The manifesto may also include five dozen commitments, such as free education up to post-graduation for students, and providing gas cylinders to families covered under the Ujjwala and Ladli Sister schemes for Rs 450, said party sources.
BJP manifesto committee comprises Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Coordinator Ghanshyam Tiwari, Co-coordinator Kirodi Lal Meena, National Minister Alka Singh Gurjar, former Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh, former Central Minister Subhash Maharia, Prabhulal Saini, and Rakhil Rathore, among others.
Approximately ten million suggestions and forms have been collected from across Rajasthan for the BJP manifesto.
Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and counting of votes will be done on December 3.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House.
Ashok Gehlot eventually took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.
BJP's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls has already been released by BJP National President JP Nadda at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal.
The Sankalp Patra was named 'Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023' (Modi's Guarantee, Trust in BJP, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023).
Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda rajasthan Assembly elections BJP election manifesto

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 6:43 AM IST

