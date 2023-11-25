Sensex (-0.07%)
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Voting for Assembly seats begins

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
election

Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: 199 seats of the 200-seat Assembly go to polls today. Booths will be open from 7 am to 6 pm. Following the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the election for the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar has been put on hold. 

Elections are being contested by 1,862 candidates. Out of these, 183 are female, and 1,692 are male candidates. 52.5 million registered voters are registered in the state. 17.1 million voters are between the ages of 18 and 30, and 2.26 million are new voters from the 18-19 age group.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded seven of its MPs including  Rajyavardhan Rathore, Diya Kumari, and Kirodi Lal Meena, Former chief minister Vasundhara Rje is also contesting from Jhalawar constituency.

Incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is contesting from the Sardarpura seat, in Jodhpur district for the sixth consecutive time. He has held the seat since 1998. BJP has contested Mahendra Singh Rathore, chairman of the Jodhpur Development Authority and a professor at the Jai Narayan Vyas University, against the chief minister.

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will be contesting the Tonk seat against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta.

The 2018 Rajasthan state Assembly elections recorded a 72.6 per cent voter turnout and Congress formed the government with support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independents.

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly elections Assembly polls Election campaign Election news Elections in India Indian elections Congress Indian National Congress BJP Bharatiya Janata Party AAP voting BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

