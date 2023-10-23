Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination: Owaisi

Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination: Owaisi

He alleged that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, hatred among people has increased

Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged people here to vote for his party if they wanted to get freedom from hatred, inequality, and discrimination.

He alleged that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, hatred among people has increased. He also told people if they wanted to end hatred and communalism then they had to understand their political strength.

Earlier there was only BJP and Congress to choose from, but now AIMIM too is an option, he said.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, is contesting the Assembly election for the first time in Rajasthan and has fielded candidates from Hawa Mahal in Jaipur, Fatehpur in Sikar, and Kaman in Bharatpur district.

"If you want to get freedom from hatred, get shareholding and equality, end discrimination and strengthen brotherhood then vote for AIMIM," Owaisi said addressing a public meeting here on Sunday.

"Hatred has increased after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014 and if people want to end hatred and communalism then people need to understand their political strength," he said.

Owaisi said that he is blamed by the political parties for the splitting of votes wherever he contests elections.

"I am contesting elections in Rajasthan for the first time. How did 25 BJP MPs win from the state in 2019? People in the Congress won't be able to give an answer to it. Tomorrow, those responsible in the Congress will say Owaisi came and gave a provocative speech," he said, as he urged people not to vote under anyone's fear.

Also Read

AIMIM candidate for Dumri bypoll booked for 'pro-Pakistan' slogans

Targeted violence, collective punishment given to Muslims: AIMIM's Owaisi

Hope Cong fulfills its poll promises made to people of Karnataka: Owaisi

Congress just makes promises, none fulfilled: Owaisi in Karnataka

Owaisi hopes Gyanvapi survey will not open floodgates for 'thousand Babris'

Rajasthan polls: Congress releases 2nd list, fields another 43 candidates

AIMIM named 3 candidates for Rajasthan polls, more to be announced: Owaisi

Raj polls: BJP names 83 candidates, fields Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan

Cong releases list of 33 candidates in Rajasthan; Gehlot, Pilot included

I did not oppose a single candidate name, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAsaduddin OwaisiJaipurrajasthanState assembly pollsBJP

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story