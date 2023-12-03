We respect people's mandate: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday said that the party respects the people's mandate and would continue to work for them.

He also said that the party would convene a meeting of elected legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday.

"I am informing all elected legislators. On Tuesday, we would convene a meeting of legislators in Jaipur," Dotasra told reporters as rival BJP was headed for a win in Rajasthan.

"We respect the people's mandate and will continue to work for the people," he said.