Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: As of 1:30 pm, BJP had 41.98% of the vote share, followed by Congress at 39.23%

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
The counting for the Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday after 199 of the 200 Assembly went to polls on November 25. The state has been historically dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. The two parties have alternated governments since 1993 with Congress winning the last state Assembly elections in 2018 with Ashok Gehlot at the helm.

Polls saw a turnout of 74.16 per cent of 52.6 million registered voters and more than 300,000 voters exercised their right to vote via postal ballots.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), early trends showed the BJP maintaining a lead on 112 seats in Rajasthan. Congress maintained a lead on 70 seats, while independent candidates were ahead on nine. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leads are down to two. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) maintain lead on two seats each.

As of 1:30 pm, BJP held 41.98 per cent of the vote share, followed by Congress at 39.23 per cent.

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

Early trends in Rajasthan: as of 1:30 pm, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot continues to lead from Sardarpura constituency with a vote margin of 11,809. The incumbent chief minister has held this seat since 1998.

BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje is also leading in Jhalrapatan constituency with a 51,484 vote margin. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has gained a comfortable lead in Tonk with a 10,110 vote margin.

Among the seven Members of Parliament contested by the BJP, Kirodi Lal Meena, contesting from Sawai Madhopur, and Diya Kumari, contesting from Vidhyadhar Nagar continue leading in early trends. MP Rajyavardhan Rathore is also leading with 22,433 vote margin. Baba Balak Nath from Tijara constituency is trailing after Imran Khan of the Congress party with a 789 vote margin.



Of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, 59 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 25 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Only 199 out of the 200 seats went to polls as the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar was put on hold, following the death of incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

