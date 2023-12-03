Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to guv Sunday evening: Report

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to guv Sunday evening: Report

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25

Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said, after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state.

Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.

According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats.

Topics :Ashok GehlotRajasthan governmentRajasthan Assembly

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

