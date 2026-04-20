TN polls: 18% candidates face criminal cases; 25% crorepatis, says report

Around 18 per cent of the candidates in fray in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 25 percent have assets worth more than ₹one crore, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Monday.

According to the report, out of the 3992 candidates analysed, 722(18 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of these, 404 (10 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, out of 3559 candidates analysed, 466 (13 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves, and 207 (6 per cent) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 118 (69 per cent) out of 170 candidates analysed from the AIADMK, 92 (40 per cent) out of 231 candidates from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, 70 (40 per cent) out of 175 candidates analysed from the DMK, 16 (48 per cent) out of 33 from the BJP, 14 (50 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the INC, nine (50 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the Pattali Makkal Katchi, five (50 per cent) out of 10 candidates analysed from the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, three (60 per cent) out of five candidates analysed from the CPI and four (80 per cent) out of five candidates analysed from the CPI(M) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

At the same time, 60 (35 per cent) out of 170 candidates analysed from the AIADMK, 43 (19 per cent) out of 231 candidates analysed from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, 32 (18 per cent) out of 175 candidates analysed from the DMK, nine (27 per cent) out of 33 candidates analysed from the BJP, five (18 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the INC, six (33 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the Pattali Makkal Katchi, one (10 per cent) out of 10 candidates analysed from the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and one (20 per cent) out of five candidates analysed from the CPI have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of the candidates analysed, 981 (25 per cent) are crorepatis, while 22 (0.55 per cent ) are billionaires, meaning they have assets worth ₹100 crore. Among the major parties, two (seven per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the INC, seven (four per cent) out of 175 candidates analysed from the DMK, three (two per cent) out of 170 candidates analysed from the AIADMK, one (6 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the Pattali Makkal Katchi, one (nine per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam and eight (three per cent) out of 231 candidates analysed from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam have declared assets valued more than ₹100 crore.

Meanwhile, 27 (96 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the INC, 170 (97 per cent) out of 175 candidates analysed from the DMK, 160 (94 per cent) out of 170 candidates analysed from the AIADMK, 31 (94 per cent) out of 33 candidates analysed from the BJP, 16 (89 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the Pattali Makkal Katchi, 10 out of 10 candidates analysed from the DMDK, 156 (68 per cent) out of 231 candidates analysed from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and three (60 per cent) out of five candidates analysed from the CPI have declared assets valued more than ₹one crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is ₹5.17 crore, while in 2021, it was ₹1.72 crore. At least four candidates -- Mohan Kumar M (All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam), and Indpendent candidates T Selvaraj, Gunasekaran P and A Jegan Salamondoss -- have declared zero assets. The repot also said 1711 (43 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between the 5th and 12th standard while 1822 (46 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above, 301 candidates are diploma holders, 95 candidates are illiterate and 56 candidates are just literate.