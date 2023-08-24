Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

The BJP MP underlined that since CM K Chandrashekhar Rao didn't implement PM Ayushman and PM Awas Yojana, Muslim families in Telangana faced a loss of Rs 7 lakh each

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI (Representational)

Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, has said that the partnership between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is hurting the interests of the Muslims in Telangana, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.

D Arvind pointed out that the K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) government has not implemented the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme that ensures coverage of Rs 5 lakh to eligible families and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme that provides Rs 2 lakh for building houses.

The report said the BJP MP underlined that this translates to a loss of Rs 7 lakh to each Muslim family in the state. Speaking about the matter, D Arvind added, "The BJP will not indulge in the appeasement politics, but it is committed to giving equal rights to Muslims alongside those from other religions."

Speaking to the media, D Arvind said, "The BJP is ready to serve the Muslims if they vote for our party's symbol Lotus. If you do not wish to vote for the BJP, you should mark the 'None of the Above' (Nota) option in the ballot paper."

Arvind said that Congress and the BRS used Muslims as vote banks but did not help them prosper economically. He added that the report said that the position of the BJP on subjects like Triple Talak, Article 370, and CAA proved that the BJP does not intend to harm the Muslim community in the country.

D Arvind said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would soon come into force and benefit the Muslim community. "I am ready to serve the Muslims, but no one came forward to get at least the MPLADS funds from me," the DC report quoted Arvind as saying.

Furthermore, he added that Gulf countries had particular respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the developments related to the Telangana Assembly elections, D Arvind said that CM KCR was contesting from Kamareddy along with the Gajwel seat since he feared losing the Gajwel constituency.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

