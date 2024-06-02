Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / BRS candidate Naveen Reddy bags 762 votes, wins MLC bypoll in Telangana

BRS candidate Naveen Reddy bags 762 votes, wins MLC bypoll in Telangana

BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy secured 762 votes, while Congress nominee M Jeevan Reddy got 653 votes. An independent candidate got one vote

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections
Though the BRS candidate won the bypoll, Congress has achieved moral victory, state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
The opposition BRS on Sunday won the bypoll to Telangana Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency.

BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy secured 762 votes, while Congress nominee M Jeevan Reddy got 653 votes. An independent candidate got one vote.

The total number of valid votes polled in the by-election was 1,416.

The victory in the by-poll came as a morale booster to the BRS after its shock defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls last year.

The bypoll outcome is seen as a setback for ruling Congress as Mahabubnagar is the native district of CM A Revanth Reddy.

The polling for the by-election was held on March 28. Though the counting of votes was supposed to be taken up on April 2, it was postponed to June 2 as the model code of conduct is in force for the Lok Sabha polls.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Kasireddy Narayana Reddy after he was elected as Congress MLA in the Legislative Assembly elections.

Expressing happiness over his party's victory, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said, "Winning the MLC seat in the Chief Minister's home district is a moment of pride for us. This victory not only brings joy but also significantly increases our responsibilities. We are confident that this victory is just the beginning and will pave the way for many more successes in the future."

Though the BRS candidate won the bypoll, Congress has achieved moral victory, state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.

Congress is going to win majority Lok Sabha seats out of the total 17 in Telangana, he said.

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

