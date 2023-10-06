Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / BRS will bring special schemes for women and farmers: Telangana minister

BRS will bring special schemes for women and farmers: Telangana minister

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that CM KCR wanted to add these schemes to the party manifesto

Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has indicated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) manifesto for the 2023 elections will include special provisions for women and farmers in the state, according to a report by Telangana Today. The minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Government Medical College in Medak on Thursday, October 5, 2023. He mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was mulling over these subjects as the party prepared its manifesto, adding that the chief minister wanted to contribute further to the state's development.

The report noted that the minister also inaugurated foundation stones for a Kuruma Bhavan, Vysya Bhavan, Mudiraj Bhavan, Medical College, and three other developmental projects in Medak. T Harish Rao criticised opposition parties for labelling BRS as a 'B team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He countered, "BRS is the A team of the people of Telangana and has never acted as a B team for any other party." Rao urged the Congress and BJP to cease making unfounded allegations, asserting that BRS faces no genuine opposition in Telangana.

Harish Rao pointed a finger at the Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, accusing her of doing an injustice to Erukala community leader Kurra Satyanarayana by denying him the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seat. He highlighted that the government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao has initiated the Erukala Community Empowerment Scheme and allocated a budget of Rs 60 crore for it. Rao stated that community members will receive government assistance in pig rearing.

The current Telangana Assembly is set to complete its term in January 2024, with elections scheduled for December 2023. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been in power since June 2014, following the formation of the state. The Telangana Assembly comprises a total of 119 seats and also features a legislative council with 40 seats.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

