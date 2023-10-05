KCR to launch 'CM breakfast scheme' for govt schools in Telangana on Oct 6

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is set to launch the "CM's Breakfast Scheme" in all government-run schools in the state on October 6, as reported by Telangana Today. The formal launch will take place in the Rangareddy district, while local leaders will inaugurate the scheme simultaneously in other districts across the state.

The state's Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, conducted a review meeting on Tuesday, September 3, with all the District Collectors in Telangana to assess the preparations for the scheme's launch. Kumari instructed the concerned officials to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the smooth roll-out of the breakfast scheme on October 6.

According to the report in Telangana Today, the Chief Secretary stated, "Based on the directives from the Chief Minister, the CM's Breakfast Scheme will be introduced in all government schools, alongside the ongoing mid-day meal scheme." District Collectors have been directed to identify a government school in each assembly constituency across Telangana for the scheme's launch.

In urban areas, the Akshaya Patra Foundation will implement the breakfast scheme. In rural regions, various self-help groups will manage the programme. In addition to this, the Chief Secretary has instructed District Collectors to complete the distribution of Bathukamma Sarees by October 14 and sports kits by October 18.

The scheme will cost the Telangana government a total of Rs 400 crore annually to provide breakfast to students in government primary and high schools (from Class 1 to 10) across the state.