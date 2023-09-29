Congress leveraging LPG cylinder delivery boys to amplify its campaign

The Telangana Congress has partnered with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery personnel to publicise its scheme of offering LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to all families in the state, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

The party is distributing its "guarantee card" to each household. Armed with these cards, Congress workers are inspecting the kitchens of homes to verify the use of an LPG cylinder. In addition, they are documenting the condition of gas stoves and gathering other pertinent details, according to the report.

Congress leaders are educating the state's residents about their schemes and persuading women to vote for the party in the forthcoming state elections. Party workers are communicating that the Congress party is offering various welfare schemes, including Mahalakshmi, Gruhajyoti, Indiramma houses, Rythu Bharosa, and Yuva Vikasam Cheyutha, among others.

To further their outreach, Congress leaders are liaising with domestic LPG cylinder delivery personnel, urging them to inform women about the merits of the party's LPG scheme.

Citing the Deccan Chronicle report, Congress leaders mentioned that the rising cost of gas has made their LPG cylinder scheme particularly appealing to many women from economically disadvantaged families.

A female resident of Durganagar in Mavala Grampanchayat revealed that they used the LPG cylinder as a stand in their kitchen for holding utensils because they could not afford to purchase gas at the current market rates.

Gudipalli Naresh, the Congress president from Adilabad town, expressed that the party has received an overwhelmingly positive response and that their six-scheme policy has resonated well with the populace.