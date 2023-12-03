Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Congress will fulfil Telangana people's aspirations: Revanth Reddy

Congress will fulfil Telangana people's aspirations: Revanth Reddy

He welcomed the BRS Working President's wishes to the Congress party on its victory, and said he expects the BRS's cooperation in giving good governance to the people

Revanth_Reddy_Roadhshow
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party's responsibility to fulfil Telangana people's aspirations after forming the government in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the Congress's victory is dedicated to Telangana martyrs.

He welcomed the BRS Working President's wishes to the Congress party on its victory, and said he expects the BRS's cooperation in giving good governance to the people.

It is a people's mandate. We need not (do) a postmortem. Everything goes well, then only you will get that magic number. The simple point is that they (people) wanted to change. They wanted to defeat KCR. They have defeated KCR. That's all, he said.

He thanked Congress allies in the polls, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi, for their support.

He said the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister will be renamed 'Praja Bhavan' once the Congress forms the government.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

