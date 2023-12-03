With more than five hours of counting completed, Congress is maintaining a strong lead on 65 seats at 1:30 PM, according to the Election Commission (ECI)'s official website. The incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on the other hand, is leading on 39 seats. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 30 saw an impressive turnout of 71.14 per cent. The BRS has ruled Telangana under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar (KCR) since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in June 2014.

Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

According to data available on the ECI website, trends suggest a strong lead to Congress, with the party maintaining a lead in 65 seats. The majority mark in Telangana lies at 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly in Telangana. BRS, on the other hand, was leading on 37 seats, and the BJP was leading on nine seats.

How is BJP doing in Telangana Assembly Elections results?

Congress held a vote share of 39.79 per cent, whereas the BRS had a vote share of 38 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party gained a vote share of 14.08 per cent in the state, according to the EC website.

BJP has improved its performance in the state significantly, taking a lead on nine seats in Telangana. AIMIM was leading on four seats. However, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trailing in Karimnagar. Another BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri was also trailing behind BRS candidate K Sanjay in Koratla Assembly seat. Cricketer Mohammad Azaharuddin trailed Maganti Gopinath of BRS in the Jubilee Hills seat.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth was leading in Kodangal with a margin of more than 8,000 votes. More importantly, Revanth was also leading in Kamareddy, where he was up against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao by a margin of 1,768 votes. There is news that the Telangana Congress is making arrangements to take the winning MLAs to Banglore in a bus.



Telangana assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Telangana, political bigwigs in the fray include Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy, and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. From the BJP the party has fielded three of its sitting MPs in the state, which include Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Of the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe and 19 for Scheduled Castes.