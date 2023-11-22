Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Don't fall for Congress' lies, says Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana

Don't fall for Congress' lies, says Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana

The former Karnataka CM also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's "lies and empty promises"

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Addressing reporters here, he said 'Karnataka model' is Congress' election model in other states | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power.

The former Karnataka CM also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's "lies and empty promises".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing reporters here, he said 'Karnataka model' is Congress' election model in other states.

The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections in May this year. It is selling "Karnataka model" in Telangana and other poll-bound states, he said.

"The party has, in fact, hoodwinked the people in Karnataka after winning the elections as its government has failed to implement the guarantee schemes," he added.

"The Congress manifesto includes six guarantee schemes only to cheat the voters of the state. I appeal, request the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party's lies and empty promises," he said.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong President Kharge launches election manifesto

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

KCR works for his family, while PM Modi works for people: Devendra Fadnavis

T'gana polls: Kamareddy to see three-way contest, but advantage to BRS

Telangana elections: Cauliflower, ladyfinger, matchbox among poll symbols

T'gana polls: BRS pins hopes on civic infra, job creation to woo voters

Telangana elections: BJP's multiple rallies with Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Yogi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TelanganaAssembly electionsB S YediyurappaBJPCongress

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story