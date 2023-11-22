Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / KCR works for his family, while PM Modi works for people: Devendra Fadnavis

KCR works for his family, while PM Modi works for people: Devendra Fadnavis

Only BJP can change the face of the politics in Telangana, Telangana BJP President, Kishan Reddy said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Devendra Fadnavis (Representative Image)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in Telangana on Tuesday where he said that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government should rename itself to "Family Rashtra Samithi" as CM KCR's family has looted the people of Telangana for the last ten years, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He also said that the much-hyped welfare schemes of the state government have not benefitted the people.

Fadnavis was addressing a public gathering after he attended a bike rally organised in support of BJP candidate Poosa Raju in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency. He said, "The family of K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has just looted the state."

Devendra Fadnavis attacked the BRS for the money spent on the publicity of the state government. He said that the money spent on advertising the government could have been spent on Dalit Welfare instead. Accusing KCR of nepotism, Fadnavis said that while CM KCR works for the benefit of his family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for the benefit of the nation, the DC report said.

Union minister and BJP State President G Kishan Reddy also attacked the BRS government in Telangana and said, "If the Congress or the BRS comes to power, the state will be left high and dry. They have only looted the state so far."

Reddy attended a public meeting in the state and said, "Sand, liquor and contractor mafias have amassed thousands of crores of wealth in Telangana. The BRS bought Congress MLAs who won in the last polls. The BRS is providing monetary help to the Congress candidates. They had won on the Congress ticket in 2014 and 2018, and switched over to the BRS."

Kishan Reddy added that BRS and the Congress are the same. He added, "A vote to any of these parties would mean a vote for AIMIM. If Telangana is to be rid of the family rule, corruption, and autocracy, the BJP under PM Modi needs to be given a chance." Only BJP can change the face of the politics in Telangana, Kishan Reddy added.

Topics :Devendra FadnavisNarendra ModiBS Web ReportsTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiTRS leadersKCRk chandrasekhar raoK T Rama RaoBJP

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

