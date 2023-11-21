Telangana Assembly elections: Gadkari slams BRS for corruption, nepotism

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari attacked the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana and said that CM K Chandrashekhar's (KCR) family is engaged in corruption and dynastic politics, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported. Gadkari urged the people of the state to choose the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure development in the state.

Gadkari addressed a public gathering in the Yellareddy constituency in the state, where he alleged, "The Telangana Chief Minister does not care about the youths here. His only concern is how his son and daughter get employment. This is 'parivarvaad' (dynasty) politics."

Also Read: Can't afford to have Congress or BJP come to power in Telangana: Owaisi The union minister said that for Telangana to progress, 'parivarvaad' (nepotism) has to be rejected. He asked the people present in the meeting, what will happen to the party workers if the children of chief ministers, MPs, and MLAs take positions of power from their parents, the DC report said.

Praising the culture of the BJP, Gadkari said that, from being a small-time party worker who used to paste party posters, I was able to become the president of the BJP. He said that this was only possible in a party like BJP since it is a party of workers, he added.

Gadkari also talked about the controversy-ridden Kaleshwaram project in the state and said, "I gave permission for the project as the then Union water resources minister, but I now feel sad about it as the project has caused a lot of financial loss to the state due to "faulty designs" in the project, the DC report said.





Also Read: Telangana polls: Shah attacks rivals, vows to end Muslim reservation The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.