Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Parties in Telangana highlight women-centric schemes to woo female voters

Parties in Telangana highlight women-centric schemes to woo female voters

The Congress party is busy campaigning about its Mahalskshmi scheme, including the promises of Rs 2,500 financial assistance and free travel for women in government buses

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Political parties in Telangana are paying special attention to woo female voters in the state given their high numbers in several constituencies such as Adilabad, Boath, Khanapur, Nirmal, and Mudhole, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said.

Candidates from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP are visiting villages in the state to encourage more women to join their parties. To this end, Minister Indrakaran Reddy and BJP candidate Aleti Maheshwar Reddy are reaching out to female voters in the Nirmal Assembly constituency. Indrakaran highlighted the schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, and KCR Nutrition Kit that benefited women in the state.

BJP leader Maheshwar, on the other hand, talked about the central government’s introduction of a new law reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Assemblies and Parliament.

Congress party is busy campaigning about its Mahalskshmi scheme, including the promises of Rs 2,500 financial assistance and free travel for women in government buses. The party also highlighted its plan to supply LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to eligible households, the DC report said.

According to the draft roll, the total number of voters in Telangana state stood at 30,642,333, wherein 15,373,066 are male voters and 15,251,797 are female voters, whereas, 2,133 voters belong to the third gender.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.

Also Read

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana Assembly elections: 1000 BRS leaders join hands with Congress

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections: Disappointed ex-MLA of BRS, Cong leaders join BJP

Telangana elections: BRS is going to form govt, there is no doubt, says KCR

Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Don't waste your vote, your future is at stake: KCR to Telangana youth

Projects built by Congress continue to serve Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of Indiachief election commissionerBS Web ReportsTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiIndian National Congress

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story