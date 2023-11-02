Parties in Telangana highlight women-centric schemes to woo female voters

Political parties in Telangana are paying special attention to woo female voters in the state given their high numbers in several constituencies such as Adilabad, Boath, Khanapur, Nirmal, and Mudhole, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said.

Candidates from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP are visiting villages in the state to encourage more women to join their parties. To this end, Minister Indrakaran Reddy and BJP candidate Aleti Maheshwar Reddy are reaching out to female voters in the Nirmal Assembly constituency. Indrakaran highlighted the schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, and KCR Nutrition Kit that benefited women in the state.

BJP leader Maheshwar, on the other hand, talked about the central government’s introduction of a new law reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in the Assemblies and Parliament.

Congress party is busy campaigning about its Mahalskshmi scheme, including the promises of Rs 2,500 financial assistance and free travel for women in government buses. The party also highlighted its plan to supply LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to eligible households, the DC report said.

According to the draft roll, the total number of voters in Telangana state stood at 30,642,333, wherein 15,373,066 are male voters and 15,251,797 are female voters, whereas, 2,133 voters belong to the third gender.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.