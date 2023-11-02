Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR
LiveNew Update

Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Telangana Assmelbly elections 2023: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged people to vote based on the past performance of the parties

BS Web Team New Delhi
Telangana CM Chandrasekhara Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Key Events

12:35 PM

Rahul Gandhi visits Kalleshwaram project site, says, the project is KCR family's ATM

Attacking the BRS government, Rahul Gandhi took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted,

"Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM
 
I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana.
 
Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking.
 
KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana." 


12:29 PM

Telangana polls LIVE: No doubt about election results in state, says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that no one should have any doubt in their minds about the result of the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR asked people to be smart about their votes. He urged people to vote based on the past performance of the parties, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiBS Web ReportsKCRk chandrasekhar raoIndian National CongressK T Rama RaoTelangana govt

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October