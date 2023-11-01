Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / Projects built by Congress continue to serve Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Projects built by Congress continue to serve Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi went on to say that the Kalleshwaram project was the "biggest fraud" of the KCR government and that he and his family had siphoned off Rs 1 trillion from the wealth of the people of Telangana

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that previous Congress governments had constructed large projects like Nagarjunasagar, Sriramsagar Project, and Jurala but never indulged in corruption, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Gandhi added, that these projects were built without any corruption and continue to serve the needs of the people even after multiple decades.

The Wayanad MP was addressing a public gathering at Kollapur where he talked about the sinking of the pillars at Medigadda reservoir, which is a part of the Kalleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and said that it happened because of the corruption done by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his family members.

Gandhi went on to say that the Kalleshwaram project was the "biggest fraud" of the KCR government and that he and his family had siphoned off Rs one trillion from the wealth of the people of Telangana. He said that if the Congress party is voted to power in Telangana, it will ensure that the looted wealth is recovered and distributed among the people of Telangana, the DC report stated.

"I am here to fulfil the commitment given by my sister to Telangana by skipping the most important Congress central election committee meeting in Delhi to finalise candidates," Rahul Gandhi said at the meeting.

Accursing BRS of foul play, Rahul Gandhi said that BRS leaders have grabbed prime lands in the state using the Dharani portal in the name of computerisation of land records. He said that this has affected more than two million farmers in Telangana.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for the five poll-bound states on October 9: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

