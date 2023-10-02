Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / PM Modi here to sell assets of Telangana, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

PM Modi here to sell assets of Telangana, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao accused PM Modi of discriminating against Telugu states, he said, "He (PM Modi) has not sanctioned any funds for Amaravati and the same is the case with Telangana"

K T Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly intending to sell Singareni Collieries to his associates, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. KTR claimed that Prime Minister Modi was not acting in the capacity of the nation's leader.

KTR used the Telugu words "mondi" (meaning stubborn) and "tondi" (meaning cheat) to describe Prime Minister Modi. He stated that the Prime Minister was not visiting Telangana to allocate funds for developmental projects but rather to sell off government assets, the report added.

KTR was speaking at a rally organised following the inauguration of various projects in Kyanthapalli and Mandamarri municipalities. These included the launch of the KCR Urban Eco-Park on a 250-acre plot. He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 500-crore palm oil factory and distributed 560 two-bedroom houses.

Rama Rao accused Prime Minister Modi of discriminating against Telugu states, saying, "He (Prime Minister Modi) has not sanctioned any funds for Amaravati, and the same is the case with Telangana," according to the Deccan Chronicle report.

Praising the policies of the BRS government in the state, KTR elaborated, "The state government has developed Singareni in such a way that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has announced nearly Rs 1,000 crore as a bonus from its profits this year for Dasara and Diwali for Singareni workers. Moreover, he has re-enlisted dismissed workers and provided jobs to dependants, making it a profitable company."

KTR also criticised the Congress, stating that the party was making false promises to the people of Telangana. He added that there was no guarantee of the Congress fulfilling its pledges. KTR challenged Congress Member of Parliament Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to personally visit and verify if the state government was providing 24-hour electricity, countering with the claim that the Congress would only supply electricity for three hours.

