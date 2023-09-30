PM Modi to launch infra projects worth over Rs 13,500 cr in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore and address a public meeting in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana on October 1.

At around 2:15 PM on Sunday, the Prime minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth Rs 13,545 crore, in important sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, including the 108 km long four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and 90 km-long four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.

These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6,400 crore, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to nation a road project - four-laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB.

Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate 37 km of JaklairKrishna New Railway Line. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway map.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing.

The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

Modi will dedicate to the nation 'Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project' which is built at a cost of about Rs 2,170 crore.

The LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 'Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur).'



The 425-kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate five new buildings of Hyderabad University -- School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Saturday, Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, according to him is avoiding Prime Minister's programmes involving various official and developmental activities.

Kishan Reddy said BJP will certainly form the government in Telangana and after 90 days the KCR family will be confined to their "farm house".

"Telangana does not need Chief Minister KCR who is abstaining from attending various developmental programmes that are being launched by PM Modi in Telangana," Kishan Reddy said slamming KCR (as Rao is also known).