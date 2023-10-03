Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore for Telangana in Nizamabad on Monday. These projects span vital sectors such as power, rail, and health.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the 800 MW unit of Phase-I of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC. This project will be a step towards self-reliance in electricity production within the state. The Prime Minister emphasised that a robust power supply is essential for both "ease of living" and "ease of doing business". He underlined the government's dedication to completing projects, highlighting the modernity and efficiency of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Plant. He also announced the upcoming operationalisation of the second unit, raising the power plant's installed capacity to an impressive 4,000 MW.

"Smooth supply of electricity gives momentum to the growth of industries in a state," the Prime Minister stated during the rally.

Addressing the connectivity needs of Telangana, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet. Additionally, electrification projects between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool were initiated. These initiatives will enhance connectivity and increase the average speed of trains in the state. The Prime Minister reiterated the government's goal to achieve 100 per cent electrification of all railway lines in India.

On the healthcare front, the Prime Minister introduced the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in Telangana. He laid the foundation stone for 20 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across the state. These blocks, equipped with dedicated isolation wards, oxygen supply, and infection prevention and control facilities, will enhance healthcare services. The Prime Minister highlighted the establishment of over 5,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres in Telangana, ensuring accessible healthcare. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana received a significant boost with the establishment of 50 large PSA oxygen plants, saving numerous lives.

During his address, the Prime Minister also referred to the recent development of the Hassan–Cherlapalli pipeline, stating, "This pipeline will become the basis of LPG transformation, transportation and distribution in a cost-effective and eco-friendly manner."

This comes ahead of the Telangana state assembly election slated for later this year.

The Prime Minister had earlier inaugurated projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore in Rajasthan and development projects worth Rs 27,000 crore in Chhattisgarh.

