Ready to face elections: Telangana BJP state President G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, Development of North Eastern Region and BJP State President G Kishan Reddy on Monday said BJP is ready to face the elections in Telangana whenever it comes. He said, "We have organised two meetings of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Telangana tomorrow. We have Defence Minister Rajnath Singh coming to Telangana later this month. So we are ready to face the elections."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said that there is no way for the BJP to win in the Telangana elections. It won't even get 10 seats there. INDIA alliance will win in all the poll-bound states."

The Bhartiya Janata Party list for the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 is not yet announced. Speaking on that BJP State President G Kishan Reddy said that BJP will release its candidate list when the time comes.

BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash speaking to ANI said that this time around there was no charisma of Chief Minister KCR.

"Social engineering and women quota to be key focus points for the elections. All parties were given their chance to power in Telangana, now it is the turn of BJP. There is no KCR charisma in Telangana" he said.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent

Ahead of the announcement of the Election Commission on the schedule of Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo exuded confidence in Congress' victory in the State Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, TS Singh Deo said, "The sooner (elections) the better. Nowadays, there are five years to prepare for the elections, whatever work you do from the day you get the responsibility is seen as preparation for elections. We focussed on important issues for the public. Hopefully, we will get another five years to serve."

Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao said that it is time for the Congress to depart from the state.

"The people of Chhattisgarh have made up their minds to oust Congress from the state. A new dawn will come. Our state will become crime-free. It's time for our rivals (Congress) to go," he said.

In 2018 Congress managed to win 68 seats out of 90 in Chhattisgarh. The party garnered a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and managed to gather vote share of 33.6 per cent.

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana today.