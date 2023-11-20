Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to address election rallies today
LiveNew Update

Telangana elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to address election rallies today

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive at Begumpet airport at 12:35 pm on November 20

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election meetings at Jangaon and Korutla in Jagtial district and participate in a roadshow at Uppal as part of his party’s campaign. Shah will arrive at the Begumpet airport  in Telangana at 12:35 pm on November 20 and go to the meeting in Jangaon. From there, he will go to Korutla by 2:45 pm and address the public meeting between 3 pm and 3:40 pm, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. In other news, the Telangana BJP has put up posters criticising the six gurantees promised by the Congress. The posters called the promises, ‘Scamgress guarantee card.’ The party said that Congress would only bring land encroachments and charge seventy per cent in commissions, a DC report said. Check out our complete coverage of Telangana Elections
The ruling BRS is seeking a third term in the state as people's expectations have risen further after seeing the party-led government's performance in the last ten years and this is not anti-incumbency, Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday, PTI reported.
In an interview to PTI, Rao, nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said people know that if they vote for the BRS, the development will start from the current point and any other dispensation has to do so from scratch.
   

Key Events

12:49 PM

Taking a jibe at him, BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam says, Everybody knows TPCC President Revanth Reddy

11:37 AM

BJP govt destroyed small businesses, failed to provide 2 crore jobs: AIMIM leader Owaisi

11:14 AM

Telangana elections: BJP President G Kishan Reddy addresses media in Hyderabad

11:11 AM

Telangana elections 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to address election rallies today

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election meetings at Jangaon and Korutla in Jagtial district and participate in a roadshow at Uppal as part of his party’s campaign. Shah will arrive at the Begumpet airport  in Telangana at 12:35 pm on November 20 and go to the meeting in Jangaon. From there, he will go to Korutla by 2:45 pm and address the public meeting between 3 pm and 3:40 pm, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahTelangana AssemblyTelangana govtTelangana Rashtra SamithiBS Web ReportsKCRk chandrasekhar raoHome Ministry

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement