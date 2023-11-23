Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana polls LIVE: Impossible to stop Cong victory march, says Kharge
Telangana polls LIVE: Impossible to stop Cong victory march, says Kharge

Telangana elections LIVE: Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Kamareddy assembly constituency on November 26

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE:  Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it is impossible to stop the victory march of the Congress in Assembly polls in Telangana and his party will form the government with a clear majority in December, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Kharge was addressing the public meetings in Alampur and Nalgonda on Wednesday, Kharge alleged that the BRS, BJP and the AIMIM have joined hands to prevent the Congress victory in Assembly polls but said they would not succeed in their attempts. Telangana polls LIVE: Impossible to stop Cong victory march, says Kharge Check our complete coverage on Telangana Assembly Elections
Congress, BRS leaders on Wednesday clashed with each other in Yedapally mandal of Bodhan Assembly constituency after a section of people, including a few Congress leaders, confronted BRS candidate Mohammad Shakil for the lack of development in the Bodhan constituency, DC reported.
In other news from the state, Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana on November 26 to address a public meetin in Kamareddy assembly constituency. Notably, CM is also contesting from the same seat. KCR is contesting from two seats this election, Gajwel and Kamareddy. To challenge, KCR, TPCC President Revanth Reddy is also contesting from Kamareddy.

Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana on November 26 to address a public meeting in Kamareddy assembly constituency. Notably, CM is also contesting from the same seat. KCR is contesting from two seats this election, Gajwel and Kamareddy. To challenge, KCR, TPCC President Revanth Reddy is also contesting from Kamareddy.

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressBJPTelangana AssemblyTelangana Rashtra SamithiTRS leadersBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

